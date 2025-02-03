 Skip navigation
Cowboys interview Oregon RBs coach Ra’Shaad Samples

  
Published February 2, 2025 07:25 PM

The Cowboys are interviewing Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples for the same role on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Dallas Skyline High School graduate has coached running backs at SMU, Oregon and the Rams (2022) and wide receivers at Texas and Arizona State. He is the son of Reginald Samples, the head coach at Duncanville High School who is one of the winningest high school coaches in the state of Texas.

Clarence Hill of All City DLLS reports that Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice, who interviewed for the same job with the Cowboys, will remain at UT rather than take a pay cut.

Saints running backs coach Derrick Foster remains a candidate for the job. He is due to make $725,000 in 2025.