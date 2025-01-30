Cowboys interview Saints RBs coach Derrick Foster for same job

The Cowboys have interviewed Saints running backs coach Derrick Foster for the same position on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Foster has spent one season in New Orleans, which has yet to make official a head coach hire. Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is a favorite for the job.

Foster has extensive experience in the college ranks but has only four seasons of NFL experience.

He began his NFL career with the Chargers in 2021, overseeing Austin Ekeler and the team’s other running backs. Foster left when the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach last year.

Jeff Blasko served as the Cowboys’ running backs coach and run game coordinator last season.