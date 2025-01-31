Cowboys interviewed Lions RB coach Scottie Montgomery for offensive coordinator

The Lions have seen several assistants leave the team since their playoff loss to the Commanders and another one is in the mix for a job with the Cowboys.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the Cowboys have interviewed Lions running backs coach Scottie Montgomery for their offensive coordinator position. Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams, Falcons tight ends coach Kevin Koger and former Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey have also been linked with the team.

Montgomery, who also has the assistant head coach title in Detroit, has been with the Lions for the last two years. He was the Colts’ running backs coach for the previous two seasons and also spent three years as the head coach at East Carolina.

The Cowboys have hired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen, which leaves the offensive coordinator position as the most prominent opening on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff.