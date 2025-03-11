Cowboys, KaVontae Turpin finalizing three-year deal

There was word last week that the Cowboys were planning on tendering wide receiver and kick returner KaVontae Turpin as a restricted free agent, but they will avoid going through that process.

The Cowboys confirmed that they have agreed to terms with Turpin on a new contract. It’s a three-year pact worth $18 million for the All-Pro returner.

Turpin was voted to the All-Pro team after scoring touchdowns on both punt and kickoff returns last season. He also led the league with an average of 33.5 yards per kickoff return and caught 31 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

Dallas has also re-signed defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa ahead of the start of the new league year and they’re also working on a new deal for defensive end Micah Parsons.