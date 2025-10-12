Cowboys LT Nathan Thomas draws $4,814 fine for pelvic thrust

The Cowboys’ Week 5 win over the Jets included an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for left tackle Nathan Thomas. Thomas also drew a fine.

The league lifted $4,814 from Thomas for a pelvic thrust into tight end Jake Ferguson, who had caught a touchdown pass late in the first half.

The given reason for the fine? “Obscene gestures.”

It was, by the Hingle McCringleberry standard, only one pump. But that one pump went directly into a teammate.

Thomas will have the ability to appeal the fine. Perhaps with the argument that one pump should be permissible regardless of whether the recipient is another player, or air.