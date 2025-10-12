 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys LT Nathan Thomas draws $4,814 fine for pelvic thrust

  
Published October 11, 2025 09:01 PM

The Cowboys’ Week 5 win over the Jets included an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for left tackle Nathan Thomas. Thomas also drew a fine.

The league lifted $4,814 from Thomas for a pelvic thrust into tight end Jake Ferguson, who had caught a touchdown pass late in the first half.

The given reason for the fine? “Obscene gestures.”

It was, by the Hingle McCringleberry standard, only one pump. But that one pump went directly into a teammate.

Thomas will have the ability to appeal the fine. Perhaps with the argument that one pump should be permissible regardless of whether the recipient is another player, or air.