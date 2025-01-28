Cowboys make Nick Sorensen’s hiring as special teams coordinator official

The Cowboys have made Nick Sorensen’s hire as their special teams coordinator official, the team announced Tuesday.

Sorensen, the 49ers’ defensive coordinator in 2024, replaces John Fassel. Fassel left to become the Titans’ special teams coordinator before Brian Schottenheimer was hired as the Cowboys’ head coach.

Sorensen has served as a special teams coordinator for only one season in his career. That came in 2021 with the Jaguars on a staff with Schottenheimer as the passing game coordinator.

Schottenheimer and Sorensen also were together with the Seahawks from 2018-20.

Sorensen, 46, joined the 49ers in 2022 as a defensive assistant before becoming the team’s defensive pass game specialist and nickels coach. He was defensive coordinator for only one season, with San Francisco replacing him with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh.