 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator

  
Published February 4, 2023 10:34 AM
nbc_pft_cowboysoffense_230202
February 2, 2023 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what approach Mike McCarthy will take when calling offensive plays next season, after Kellen Moore’s departure.

The Cowboys officially have a new offensive coordinator.

Dallas named Brian Schottenheimer to the position, the club announced on Saturday. Schottenheimer had been an offensive consultant for the Cowboys in 2022.

“I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go.

“Brian also has an exceptionally strong foundation, history and relationships beyond his time here that translate very well into understanding what our approach to operating and executing will be for the future. This will be an exciting and efficient transition for us that I am confident will help yield the growth and results we all want and expect.”

Schottenheimer, the son of longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, has previously been an offensive coordinator with the Jets, Rams, and Seahawks. He was also the passing game coordinator for the Jaguars in 2021.

“I am thrilled and thankful for this exciting opportunity and embrace the high standards and expectations that come with this role and the Dallas Cowboys organization,” Schottenheimer said in a statement. “Having long-standing, great respect and appreciation for Mike McCarthy as a person, a leader and a head coach makes this a very rewarding and compelling moment for me. The ability to win with great teammates that share the same goals, and alignment with how to reach them, makes this special for me and I am very grateful for it.”

In title, Schottenheimer replaces Kellen Moore, who departed the organization and a day later landed the offensive coordinator job with the Chargers. But McCarthy is going to call plays for Dallas’ offense in 2023.