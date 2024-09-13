Cowboys offense wants to jump on the “kill shot” when it presents itself

The Cowboys cruised to a 33-17 win over the Browns in the first week of the regular season, but the final score could have been even more lopsided if the offense produced at the level it hopes to reach each week.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey kicked four field goals and the Cowboys punted six times, including three kicks at the end of three-and-outs in the second half. That’s why quarterback Dak Prescott feels the unit “left a lot of meat on the bone” and right guard Zack Martin believes that when the “kill shot is in our view, we need to jump on it.”

“We weren’t able to put that team away when we had the chance,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “Defense did a great job of it but, for us, it’s about moving forward. We’re one of the best third down teams we’ve been, so it’s about getting back on track with that [and] converting those and, when you do, you get more chances at the plate, you get more plays and that’s when just the big plays come naturally in our offense.”

The Cowboys defense had a pair of takeaways and KaVontae Turpin returned a punt for a touchdown, so there wasn’t much to complain about from a full-team perspective. On days when everything else doesn’t fall into place, the Cowboys will need their offense to be more precise and that’s the message two of the team’s leaders are sending as they head into a Week Two date with the Saints.