Cowboys open practice window for DT Perrion Winfrey

  
Published October 29, 2025 01:00 PM

Some help is on the way for Dallas’ beleaguered defense.

Dallas has opened defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey’s 21-day practice window as he returns from injured reserve.

Winfrey, 25, suffered a back injury in late August and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

A Browns fourth-round pick in 2022, Winfrey appeared in 13 games for Cleveland as a rookie before the team cut him in 2023 after he was involved in a second off-field incident. He appeared in one game for the Jets in 20223 and has not played in a regular-season game since.

Though the Cowboys rank No. 2 in points and yards, they are also No. 31 in points allowed and yards allowed.

Dallas will face Arizona on Monday night before a Week 10 bye.