 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys place Dak Prescott on injured reserve

  
Published November 18, 2024 02:19 PM

The Cowboys have made one of their expected moves official in advance of Monday night’s game against the Texans.

Dallas has placed quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve after he underwent season-ending hamstring surgery last week.

Prescott, 31, completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,978 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games this season.

The Cowboys have also signed cornerback Josh Butler to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. He’s appeared in two games this season, playing nine defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps.

Additionally, the Cowboys elevated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Princeton Fant from the practice squad to the active roster.