Cowboys place Dak Prescott on injured reserve

The Cowboys have made one of their expected moves official in advance of Monday night’s game against the Texans.

Dallas has placed quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve after he underwent season-ending hamstring surgery last week.

Prescott, 31, completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,978 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games this season.

The Cowboys have also signed cornerback Josh Butler to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. He’s appeared in two games this season, playing nine defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps.

Additionally, the Cowboys elevated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Princeton Fant from the practice squad to the active roster.