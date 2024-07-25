Cowboys place Trevon Diggs on PUP list

As expected, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will not be practicing to start training camp.

Diggs has been placed on the active/physically unable to perform list. Diggs still counts on Dallas’ 90-man roster and can begin practicing when he’s able to pass a physical. The Cowboys are set to be cautious with the cornerback’s return.

After leading the league with 11 interceptions in 2021 and turning in another Pro Bowl season in 2022, Diggs tore his ACL in a Week 3 practice last season.

During the offseason program, Diggs was working off to the side with the rehab group.

In 47 career games, Diggs has 52 passes defensed with 18 interceptions.