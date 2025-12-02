Cowboys planning to have Jadeveon Clowney on Thursday

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with a new injury, but the Cowboys are expecting him to be on the field against the Lions on Thursday night.

Clowney was on the injury report because of his neck leading into Thanksgiving and he was listed on Monday’s injury report as out of practice due to a hamstring injury. Clowney was also off the field for Sunday’s bonus practice session, but team owner Jerry Jones gave an optimistic update on Clowney during a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones said, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, that the team is “planning” to have Clowney available this week. Jones added that it’s not a given, so it may come down to a game-time decision on Thursday.

Clowney had two sacks of Patrick Mahomes on Thanksgiving, and he has 27 tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery for the season.