nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots' struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Cowboys pull within 28-18 of Ravens

  
Published September 22, 2024 07:19 PM

It’s getting interesting in Arlington.

The Cowboys impossibly had a chance to pull within one score of the Ravens, but Dak Prescott’s 2-point try fell incomplete. The Cowboys trail 28-18 after being down 28-6 in the fourth quarter.

It’s taken a missed 46-yard field goal by Justin Tucker, a Dak Prescott touchdown run, a recovery of an onside kick and a Jalen Tolbert touchdown reception for the Cowboys even to get this close.

Dallas scored two touchdowns in 1:46, following Prescott’s 1-yard touchdown run with a missed 2-point conversion and a recovery on the onside kick, the first in the NFL this season. Prescott then hit Tolbert for a 15-yard touchdown.

If the Cowboys had kicked both extra points, it would be a one-score game.

As it is, they have the ball with 5:26 to play and in need of two scores for an improbable comeback.