Cowboys put Jordan Phillips on IR

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips won’t be on hand to help the Cowboys try to bounce back from their loss to the Saints.

The Cowboys placed Phillips on injured reserve due to a wrist injury. He will miss at least four games as a result of the move.

Phillips signed with the Cowboys this offseason and recorded one tackle over the first two weeks of the season.

Dallas will fill Phillips’s roster spot by signing defensive lineman Carlos Watkins off of the Commanders’ practice squad. Watkins played 27 games for the Cowboys in 2021 and 2022 and he played three snaps for Washington in last Sunday’s win over the Giants.