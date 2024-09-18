 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
nbc_simms_eaglesfalcons_240918.jpg
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass
nbc_pft_tellmewhy_240918.jpg
Tell Me Why: Answering top NFL questions so far

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
nbc_simms_eaglesfalcons_240918.jpg
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass
nbc_pft_tellmewhy_240918.jpg
Tell Me Why: Answering top NFL questions so far

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys put Jordan Phillips on IR

  
Published September 18, 2024 12:38 PM

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips won’t be on hand to help the Cowboys try to bounce back from their loss to the Saints.

The Cowboys placed Phillips on injured reserve due to a wrist injury. He will miss at least four games as a result of the move.

Phillips signed with the Cowboys this offseason and recorded one tackle over the first two weeks of the season.

Dallas will fill Phillips’s roster spot by signing defensive lineman Carlos Watkins off of the Commanders’ practice squad. Watkins played 27 games for the Cowboys in 2021 and 2022 and he played three snaps for Washington in last Sunday’s win over the Giants.