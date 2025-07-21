Cowboys put Trevon Diggs, DeMarvion Overshown, Josh Butler on PUP list

Three Cowboys players landed on the physically unable to perform list on Monday.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, and cornerback Josh Butler are on the list. Rookie cornerback Shavon Revel is on the non-football injury list.

All four players can be activated at any point during camp.

Diggs tore his ACL in 2023 and had another surgery on the same knee this offseason. The team exercised their contractual right to dock $500,000 of his base salary because Diggs opted to rehab away from the team for most of the offseason.

Overshown tore several ligaments in his knee last season and there was some question about whether he’d be able to play at all in 2025. Overshown recently said doctors believe he will be able to play before the year is out.

Butler tore his ACL last November and Revel is recovering from a torn ACL that ended his final season at East Carolina.