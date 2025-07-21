 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys put Trevon Diggs, DeMarvion Overshown, Josh Butler on PUP list

  
Published July 21, 2025 12:46 PM

Three Cowboys players landed on the physically unable to perform list on Monday.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, and cornerback Josh Butler are on the list. Rookie cornerback Shavon Revel is on the non-football injury list.

All four players can be activated at any point during camp.

Diggs tore his ACL in 2023 and had another surgery on the same knee this offseason. The team exercised their contractual right to dock $500,000 of his base salary because Diggs opted to rehab away from the team for most of the offseason.

Overshown tore several ligaments in his knee last season and there was some question about whether he’d be able to play at all in 2025. Overshown recently said doctors believe he will be able to play before the year is out.

Butler tore his ACL last November and Revel is recovering from a torn ACL that ended his final season at East Carolina.