Cowboys request to interview Falcons assistant Kevin Koger for their OC job

The Cowboys have requested an interview with Falcons tight ends coach Kevin Koger for their offensive coordinator position, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Browns also interviewed Koger for the same position before hiring Tommy Rees as their new offensive coordinator.

Koger, 35, just finished his first season with the Falcons. He was previously the Chargers’ tight ends coach for three seasons. Before that, he served as a Packers’ quality control coach from 2019-20.

Koger played his college ball at Michigan, becoming a graduate assistant for the program in 2013.

The Cowboys promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach Friday. It is unknown whether Schottenheimer will call plays or allow the new offensive coordinator to do it. Mike McCarthy called the plays the past two seasons for the Cowboys.