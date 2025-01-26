 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to 'special place' when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
'No underdog' in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Cowboys request to interview Falcons assistant Kevin Koger for their OC job

  
Published January 26, 2025 03:00 PM

The Cowboys have requested an interview with Falcons tight ends coach Kevin Koger for their offensive coordinator position, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Browns also interviewed Koger for the same position before hiring Tommy Rees as their new offensive coordinator.

Koger, 35, just finished his first season with the Falcons. He was previously the Chargers’ tight ends coach for three seasons. Before that, he served as a Packers’ quality control coach from 2019-20.

Koger played his college ball at Michigan, becoming a graduate assistant for the program in 2013.

The Cowboys promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach Friday. It is unknown whether Schottenheimer will call plays or allow the new offensive coordinator to do it. Mike McCarthy called the plays the past two seasons for the Cowboys.