Cowboys rework RT Terence Steele’s contract to create $4.5 million in cap space

  
September 10, 2024 09:51 PM

The Cowboys recently paid big money to sign receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott to contract extensions, which freed up cap space.

On Tuesday, the team renegotiated the contract of right tackle Terence Steele, opening up another $4.5 million in salary cap space, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys likely will carry over the $20 million in cap space they now have to 2025 when they will be expected to sign edge rusher Micah Parsons to an extension. Parsons became eligible for an extension after the 2023 season.

A year ago, Steele signed a five-year, $86.8 million contract extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

Steele, 27, has started 58 games in five seasons.