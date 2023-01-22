 Skip navigation
Cowboys rule out Tony Pollard with high ankle sprain

  
Published January 22, 2023 03:23 PM
The Cowboys have ruled out running back Tony Pollard from returning today.

Pollard was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, FOX reported on the broadcast.

The Pro Bowler caught an 8-yard pass from Dak Prescott with 1:24 remaining in the first half. 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward rolled onto Pollard‘s left ankle while making the tackle.

Pollard needed help from athletic trainers to get off the field before taking a cart to the training room. Kristi Scales of the Cowboys Radio Network reported that Pollard had an air cast on his lower left leg.

Pollard finished the day with six carries for 22 yards and two catches for 11 yards.

Cowboys defensive lineman Carlos Watkins returend to the sideline in the second half wearing street clothes. Watkins injured his calf with 3:17 left in the first quarter. He made one quarterback hit.