Cowboys-Seahawks was Prime Video’s most-watched game with 15.26 million viewers

The Cowboys always deliver large TV audiences, and a prime time game with playoff implications drew the largest audience ever for Prime Video.

Thursday night’s Cowboys-Seahawks game drew 15.26 million viewers, making it the most-watched game in the history of the Prime Video platform. It was also the most-streamed NFL game ever.

Although the NFL was built on over-the-air television, streaming is going to be an increasingly large part of the league’s future, with its long-term deal with Amazon to put Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. The league will also have a regular-season game streaming exclusively on Peacock with Bills-Chargers on Saturday, December 23, and a wild card game streaming exclusively on Peacock on Saturday, January 13.

Increasingly, fans are comfortable with streaming as their only choice to see a game — and for some cord-cutting fans, it’s actually more convenient to watch a game on a streaming platform than on traditional network television or cable. When streaming games can draw 15 million viewers, it’s an indication that streaming has truly arrived as a way to watch live sports.