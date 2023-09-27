Cowboys sign Billy Price to practice squad

The Cowboys continue to deal with injuries on their offensive line, so they have added an experienced lineman to their practice squad to flesh out their available depth.

The team announced on Wednesday morning that they have signed center Billy Price. Center Tyler Biadasz missed last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals with a hamstring injury.

Right guard Zack Martin was also inactive for that game with an ankle injury and left tackle Tyron Smith sat out with a knee injury despite being on the active roster on gameday.

Price was a 2018 Bengals first-round pick and has also played for the Giants and Cardinals. He has started 45 of the 69 games he’s played over the course of his career.