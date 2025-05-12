 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys sign fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue

  
Published May 12, 2025 04:07 PM

The Cowboys have signed fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Blue receives a four-year, $4.627 million deal that includes a $427,068 signing bonus.

The Cowboys already signed first-rounder Tyler Booker, third-rounder Shavon Revel Jr., fifth-rounder Shemar James, sixth-rounder Ajani Cornelius, seventh-rounder Jay Toia, seventh-rounder Phil Mafah and seventh-rounder Tommy Akingbesote. That leaves only second-rounder Donovan Ezeiruaku unsigned.

The Cowboys ranked 24th in attempts, 27th in yards and last in rushing touchdowns, so they overturned their running backs room this offseason. They signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency and drafted Blue with the 149th overall pick and Mafah with the 239th overall pick.

Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns on 134 carries for Texas in 15 games last season, missing one game with a right ankle injury. He also had 42 receptions for 368 yards and six touchdowns.

Blue will have to improve his ball security after fumbling seven times the past two seasons, including five in 2024.