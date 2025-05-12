Cowboys sign fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue

The Cowboys have signed fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Blue receives a four-year, $4.627 million deal that includes a $427,068 signing bonus.

The Cowboys already signed first-rounder Tyler Booker, third-rounder Shavon Revel Jr., fifth-rounder Shemar James, sixth-rounder Ajani Cornelius, seventh-rounder Jay Toia, seventh-rounder Phil Mafah and seventh-rounder Tommy Akingbesote. That leaves only second-rounder Donovan Ezeiruaku unsigned.

The Cowboys ranked 24th in attempts, 27th in yards and last in rushing touchdowns, so they overturned their running backs room this offseason. They signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency and drafted Blue with the 149th overall pick and Mafah with the 239th overall pick.

Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns on 134 carries for Texas in 15 games last season, missing one game with a right ankle injury. He also had 42 receptions for 368 yards and six touchdowns.

Blue will have to improve his ball security after fumbling seven times the past two seasons, including five in 2024.