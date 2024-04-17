Cowboys sign RB Royce Freeman to a one-year deal

The Cowboys signed running back Royce Freeman to a one-year deal Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Dallas still is expected to select a running back in next week’s draft after losing Tony Pollard. Freeman is the most experienced back on the team’s roster, with Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner the other halfbacks on the depth chart.

Freeman, 28, had 319 yards and two touchdowns on 77 carries last season for the Rams.

He has played for four teams in the past four seasons, with stints in Denver, Carolina, Houston and Los Angeles since the Broncos made him a third-round pick in 2018.

His best season came as a rookie when he rushed for 521 yards and five touchdowns on 130 carries. Freeman had a career-high 175 touches for a career-high 752 yards from scrimmage his second season.

The past four seasons, Freeman has had 209 carries for 775 yards and two touchdowns and 29 receptions for 204 yards.

He is only the second outside free agent the Cowboys have signed this offseason, with linebacker Eric Kendricks the other.