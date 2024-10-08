Cowboys sign WR Seth Williams, DE Luiji Vilain to the practice squad

The Cowboys have injuries at receiver and defensive end that entailed bringing in some outside reinforcements.

Dallas worked out receivers Denzel Mims, Dante Pettis, Seth Williams and Chad Cota. The Cowboys had quarterback Max Duggan throw to them. They also worked out defensive ends Luiji Vilain and Shaka Toney.

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with Williams and Vilain, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

They also will sign veteran defensive end Carl Lawson to the 53-player roster from the practice squad.

Dallas has lost defensive ends Sam Williams, Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Marshawn Kneeland. Kneeland will join Lawrence and Williams on injured reserve. Parsons could return in Week 8 after the team’s bye in Week 7. Kneeland and Lawrence are expected to come back this season, but Williams won’t.

Receiver Brandin Cooks is on injured reserve after he developed an infection in his knee following a procedure, prompting the Williams signing.