Cowboys to sign Al-Quadin Muhammad after workout

  
Published August 1, 2024 04:24 PM

The Cowboys worked out several pass rushers in the wake of losing Sam Williams to a torn ACL last weekend and they’ve settled on signing one of them.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they will sign Al-Quadin Muhammad to their 90-man roster. Carl Lawson, Shaka Toney, and Justin Hollins also worked out for the team.

Muhammad spent last season on the Colts’ practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players out of training camp. It was a return to Indianapolis for Muhammad as he played for the team for four seasons before moving on to the Bears for the 2022 campaign.

Muhammad has 157 tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.