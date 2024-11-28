Cowboys take 13-7 lead, but S Juanyeh Thomas carted off with knee injury

The Cowboys lost another core special teams player in the second quarter Thursday.

Safety Juanyeh Thomas was covering a kickoff and was blocked to the ground in a play that didn’t look like anything out of the ordinary. But Thomas could not put weight on his right leg when he tried to get up. Thomas went back to the ground, writhing in pain and pounding the turf with his fist.

He was carted off to the X-ray room.

The Cowboys lost veteran safety and core special teamer Markquese Bell for the season with an injured shoulder two weeks ago against the Texans.

Giants returner Eric Gray had a 36-yard kickoff return on the play Thomas was injured on, but Gray fumbled on a hit by C.J. Goodwin. Linebacker Matthew Adams saved his teammate with the recovery. On the next play, Drew Lock tried to hit Devin Singletary and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who was in Lock’s face, tipped the ball to himself and intercepted it. Overshown ran 23 yards to the end zone for a 13-7 Cowboys lead.

Brandon Aubrey has kicked two red zone field goals of 23 and 33 yards.