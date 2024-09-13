Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson is doubtful for Sunday

The Cowboys’ depth at tight end will be tested Sunday against the Saints.

Only two Dallas players have designations for Week 2, and both play tight end. John Stephens (hamstring) already is ruled out, and starter Jake Ferguson (knee) is doubtful.

Luke Schoonmaker, a second-round pick in 2023, is expected to make his first career start. He played 368 snaps last season as a rookie and made eight receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

Brevyn Spann-Ford also is on the active roster at the position, and Princeton Fant could get a call up from the practice squad.

Ferguson’s injury looked far worse than what it was as he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 medial collateral ligament sprain. Though Ferguson said earlier this week he thought he could play this week, he did not practice.

Ferguson made three catches for 15 yards before exiting the opener.

Rookie defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (calf) returned to a full practice Friday and does not have a designation. He sat out Wednesday’s practice and was limited Thursday.