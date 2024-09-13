 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson is doubtful for Sunday

  
Published September 13, 2024 04:23 PM

The Cowboys’ depth at tight end will be tested Sunday against the Saints.

Only two Dallas players have designations for Week 2, and both play tight end. John Stephens (hamstring) already is ruled out, and starter Jake Ferguson (knee) is doubtful.

Luke Schoonmaker, a second-round pick in 2023, is expected to make his first career start. He played 368 snaps last season as a rookie and made eight receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

Brevyn Spann-Ford also is on the active roster at the position, and Princeton Fant could get a call up from the practice squad.

Ferguson’s injury looked far worse than what it was as he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 medial collateral ligament sprain. Though Ferguson said earlier this week he thought he could play this week, he did not practice.

Ferguson made three catches for 15 yards before exiting the opener.

Rookie defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (calf) returned to a full practice Friday and does not have a designation. He sat out Wednesday’s practice and was limited Thursday.