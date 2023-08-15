Cowboys thrilled about the return of Zack Martin

The Cowboys offensive coaching staff room erupted Monday after news that Zack Martin had agreed to a reworked contract with the team. The All-Pro guard then received cheers as he ran onto the practice field Tuesday for the first time this training camp.

Who says offensive linemen go unnoticed?

“There were a lot of high-fives and hugs all day and night yesterday once he got in,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I think that shows you what he means to us and what he means to our football team, especially the offense.”

The Cowboys’ plan is for Martin to get up to speed in individual drills before advancing to team drills next week when they return home.

“He’s been training, so he just wants to get in his pads and get moving,” McCarthy said. “We’ll see how that goes and maybe do a little more tomorrow. We’re going to be smart with him.”

McCarthy had some contingency plans at right guard if Martin’s holdout continued into the season, but none were great alternatives to the future Hall of Famer.

“I’m very happy he’s here. I’m so happy that that’s past us,” McCarthy said.