 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys waive DT Justin Rogers, CB Luq Barcoo

  
Published June 18, 2025 08:16 PM

The Cowboys made official the signings of cornerback Robert Rochell and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday.

They also announced the corresponding moves.

The Cowboys waived defensive tackle Justin Rogers and cornerback Luq Barcoo to make room for the veteran signings.

The team made Rogers a seventh-round pick in 2024, but he did not play in the regular season. They waived him out of training camp, and the Bengals signed him to their practice squad.

Dallas signed Rogers off Cincinnati’s practice squad Dec. 19.

Barcoo joined the Cowboys’ practice squad late last season and then signed a futures deal. He has spent time with six other teams in his career that began in 2020 with the Jaguars.

He has played only three games, starting one, and all with Jacksonville in 2020. Barcoo has totaled 10 tackles and a pass breakup in his career.