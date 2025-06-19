Cowboys waive DT Justin Rogers, CB Luq Barcoo

The Cowboys made official the signings of cornerback Robert Rochell and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday.

They also announced the corresponding moves.

The Cowboys waived defensive tackle Justin Rogers and cornerback Luq Barcoo to make room for the veteran signings.

The team made Rogers a seventh-round pick in 2024, but he did not play in the regular season. They waived him out of training camp, and the Bengals signed him to their practice squad.

Dallas signed Rogers off Cincinnati’s practice squad Dec. 19.

Barcoo joined the Cowboys’ practice squad late last season and then signed a futures deal. He has spent time with six other teams in his career that began in 2020 with the Jaguars.

He has played only three games, starting one, and all with Jacksonville in 2020. Barcoo has totaled 10 tackles and a pass breakup in his career.