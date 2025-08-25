Cowboys waive seven players

The Cowboys confirmed offensive lineman La’el Collins has been released on Monday.

Word of the Collins move came on Sunday and the team officially announced it along with seven other cuts. They have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

Offensive lineman Nick Broeker, defensive tackle Denzel Daxon, wide receiver Josh Kelly, tight end Tyler Neville, cornerback Troy Pride, tight end John Stephens Jr., and cornerback Christian Matthew were all waived off of the roster. Matthew’s move came with an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

The Cowboys activated cornerback Trevon Diggs from the PUP list this weekend and his availability could impact other decisions about who to keep at cornerback as the Cowboys move on to their next waves of cuts.