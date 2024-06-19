 Skip navigation
Cowboys working out Packer-turned-UFL player Jonathan Garvin

  
Published June 19, 2024 01:26 PM

A good UFL season may help defensive end Jonathan Garvin get another chance in the NFL.

Garvin is working out for the Cowboys, his agents told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

In the UFL this season, Garvin was a contributor to a dominant Birmingham Stallions defense that shut out San Antonio in the UFL championship game.

A 2020 seventh-round pick of the Packers, Garvin spent three seasons in Green Bay and was a solid special teams contributor. A combination of pass rushing and special teams ability could earn him a roster spot in the NFL this season.