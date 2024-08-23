Creed Humphrey agrees to extension that makes him the highest-paid center

The Chiefs and center Creed Humphrey have agreed to teams on a contract extension that Adam Schefter of ESPN reports will make Humphrey the league’s highest-paid center.

Detroit’s Frank Ragnow previously topped the list in annual average at $13.5 million and guaranteed money at $42 million.

Humphrey was scheduled to make a $4.815 million base salary in the final year of his rookie deal.

His four-year, $72 million extension includes $50 million guaranteed, Schefter reports.

Humphre has made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons and was second-team All-Pro in 2022.

He has never missed a game, starting all 51 possible games since the Chiefs drafted him in the second round.