 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

D.C. Defenders to face Arlington Renegades in XFL championship

  
Published May 1, 2023 12:50 AM
nbc_pft_cjstroud_230428
April 28, 2023 07:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Texans’ move to select C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and explain why he didn’t deserve the negative talk before the draft.

The XFL championship game is set: The D.C. Defenders will face the Arlington Renegades.

The Defenders advanced to the championship with a 37-21 victory over the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday. Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu completed 19 of 31 passes for 258 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Abram Smith was the Defenders’ leading rusher with 48 yards, and Briley Moore-McKinney led the Defenders with 80 receiving yards.

The Defenders are coached by Reggie Barlow, who had an eight-year NFL career as a player and has previously been the head coach of Virginia State and Alabama State. Barlow will square off with Bob Stoops, the former Oklahoma coach who now coaches the Renegades, in the XFL championship.

The XFL championship game takes place on Saturday, May 13, at the Alamodome in San Antonio and will be televised on ABC.