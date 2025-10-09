 Skip navigation
D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach up to full practice for Broncos

  
Published October 9, 2025 01:27 PM

The Broncos saw an uptick in practice participation for a couple of defensive lineman on Thursday.

D.J. Jones (shoulder) and Malcolm Roach (calf) both went from limited to full participation. Jones has started all five games this season and Roach has missed all five while on injured reserve. Roach will need to be activated in order to play against the Jets in London on Sunday and that move would have to come by Saturday.

Running back Tyler Badie (shoulder) also moved up to full participation. Edge rusher Nik Bonitto (wrist) and linebacker Alex Singleton (thumb) were full participants for the second straight day.

Linebacker Jonah Elliss (ribs, shoulder) and guard Ben Powers (bicep) remained out of practice.