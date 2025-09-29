 Skip navigation
D.J. Reed to miss time, Terrion Arnold questionable for Week 5

  
Published September 29, 2025 06:04 PM

The Lions may be down a pair of cornerbacks for their Week 5 game against the Bengals.

D.J. Reed left Sunday’s win over the Browns with a hamstring injury and did not return to the game. Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday, via the team’s website, that Reed will be out “a while” and the team is determining if he’ll go on injured reserve.

Terrion Arnold hurt his shoulder in the game. Campbell said he is not expected to miss as much time as Reed, although it’s too early in the week to know if he will be able to play against the Bengals.

Campbell also said that defensive tackle Alim McNeill is “trending the right way” to start practicing. McNeill tore his ACL last season and is currently on the physically unable to perform list.