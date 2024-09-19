 Skip navigation
D.K. Metcalf misses Wednesday’s practice with a hand injury

  
Published September 18, 2024 08:02 PM

The Seahawks had more than a few players on their Wednesday injury report. It was headlined by receiver D.K. Metcalf, who missed the session with a hand injury.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, other players who missed practice included running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique), defensive end Leonard Williams (knee), linebacker Boye Mafe (knee), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee), linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring), safety K’Von Wallace (shoulder), and tight end Brady Russell (shoulder).

Limited in practice were tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot), tight end Noah Fant (toe), tackle George Fant (knee), receiver Tyler Lockett (thigh), linebacker Derick Hall (hip), and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hamstring).

Metcalf had 10 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s overtime win over the Patriots.

The Seahawks host the Dolphins on Sunday.