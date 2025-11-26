Dak Prescott expects “huge game” from CeeDee Lamb on Thanksgiving

CeeDee Lamb dropped three of Dak Prescott’s passes last Sunday, but the Cowboys quarterback isn’t doubting the wideout heading into Thursday’s game against the Chiefs.

Lamb and Prescott have played a lot of games together, which has provided Prescott with confidence in Lamb’s ability to follow up shaky performances with outstanding ones. That’s exactly what Prescott is predicting for Thanksgiving.

“Huge game,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “Just go back and look at the career, right? Any game that maybe he’s not done to his standard or had a drop here or been a frustrating game, the way he’s responded has been unquestionable. I know early in this year, it was the same way from the first time we played them to his next game, I don’t expect this to be any different.”

The Cowboys beat the Eagles despite Lamb’s dropped passes and back-to-back victories have sparked some hope that the 5-5-1 team can make a late run at the playoffs. Lamb will be crucial to that effort, so everyone in Dallas will be hoping that history repeats itself this week.