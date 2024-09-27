 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott has perfect drive to give Cowboys a 7-3 lead

  
September 26, 2024 08:50 PM

Dak Prescott is cooking with grease now.

After missing on his only pass on a three-and-out to start the game, Prescott went 9-for-9 for 82 yards and a touchdown on the Cowboys’ second possession.

Rico Dowdle scored on a 15-yard catch-and-run to give the Cowboys a 7-3 lead.

Officials threw a flag on the play but picked it up, the second time an officiating decision has gone against the Giants already. Officials botched a facemask penalty on the Giants’ first possession, calling the penalty on Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger instead of Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who, as replays showed, grabbed Bellinger’s facemask.

CeeDee Lamb, who was frustrated in last week’s game against the Ravens, already has four catches for 40 yards and a run for 10 yards. All 50 of his yards came on the 12-play, 75-yard drive.

The teams are headed to the second quarter.