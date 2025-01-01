Dak Prescott is ramping up his personal security efforts

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott falls squarely within the category of players who could be targeted by crime rings that have been burglarizing the homes of high-profile athletes. For that reason, he’s taking precautions.

Wisely, he’s not saying much about the precautions he’s taking.

“I can’t have it be written about every which way that I go to protect my security because then I’ll just be opening a loophole, but I’ve always understood who I was or where I was, especially being the quarterback of this team and targeted that I am, whether it be for a natural robbery or whether it be for losing a game and whatever,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “I’ve understood the position that I am in. So, for me it’s more about the day and now protecting my fiancée and my daughter.”

NFL players including Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have had their homes burglarized this season.

Prescott also has been victimized. On December 26, someone stole nearly $40,000 in property from his fiancée’s car. She forgot to lock her door.

Prescott insists it’s not like the other crimes that have been committed.

“I don’t want to tie that in, and I don’t want anybody to tie that in with other things that have been happening,” Prescott said. “I mean her car got broken into at Pilates in Dallas. Who knows how many times that happens a day? So that’s that. But as far as the other -- protecting the home and that -- yeah, I’m going to take every step necessary that I can to ensure the safety and that doesn’t happen to me.”

It’s smart. More players should do it, especially since the league has resources available to assist players when it comes to developing an effective security plan.