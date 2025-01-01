 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott is ramping up his personal security efforts

  
Published January 1, 2025 02:20 PM

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott falls squarely within the category of players who could be targeted by crime rings that have been burglarizing the homes of high-profile athletes. For that reason, he’s taking precautions.

Wisely, he’s not saying much about the precautions he’s taking.

“I can’t have it be written about every which way that I go to protect my security because then I’ll just be opening a loophole, but I’ve always understood who I was or where I was, especially being the quarterback of this team and targeted that I am, whether it be for a natural robbery or whether it be for losing a game and whatever,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “I’ve understood the position that I am in. So, for me it’s more about the day and now protecting my fiancée and my daughter.”

NFL players including Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have had their homes burglarized this season.

Prescott also has been victimized. On December 26, someone stole nearly $40,000 in property from his fiancée’s car. She forgot to lock her door.

Prescott insists it’s not like the other crimes that have been committed.

“I don’t want to tie that in, and I don’t want anybody to tie that in with other things that have been happening,” Prescott said. “I mean her car got broken into at Pilates in Dallas. Who knows how many times that happens a day? So that’s that. But as far as the other -- protecting the home and that -- yeah, I’m going to take every step necessary that I can to ensure the safety and that doesn’t happen to me.”

It’s smart. More players should do it, especially since the league has resources available to assist players when it comes to developing an effective security plan.