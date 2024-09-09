Dak Prescott: My motivation is to hold up my part of this deal

Dak Prescott finally got his contract, agreeing to a four-year, $240 million deal with $231 million guaranteed, only hours before the season opener. He will make more than $400 million in his career by the time the deal ends in 2028.

The question is whether he will have at least one Super Bowl title in that time.

For as much success as he has had in his Cowboys’ career, Prescott is only 2-5 in the postseason and has never gotten the Cowboys beyond the divisional round.

“It’s my only motivation,” Prescott said of the Super Bowl, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Hold up my part of this deal. Just deliver that. That’s my motivation. Right now, it’s about celebrating this win tonight. Hell of a win with these guys, excited for this plane ride back with them, but then turning the page tomorrow, getting on to the Saints and taking it one game at a time. That is what is at the forefront of my mind. Not the money. It’s about holding up my end of the deal. And I want to do it here.”

Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys and Texas Stadium for $140 million in 1989. His team won three championships in his first seven seasons as owner but haven’t been back even to the NFC Championship Game since.

Now that he’s the highest-paid player in NFL history, with a $60 million a year average, Prescott seemingly faces even more pressure.

“I put the most pressure on myself,” Prescott said. “Simple as that. I’m not happy with my . . . performance today, and that’s what motivates me. That’s what pushes me. You try to be -- and I say try -- you try to be bummed about it in the locker room, but you know it’s a win on the road, which is good for the team and then you got teammates telling you it was a hell of a day for you.

“I put the most pressure on myself. Nobody’s a bigger critic than I am personally, and I expect greatness out of myself with my standards, my expectations and the same for this team. So there’s no added pressure.”