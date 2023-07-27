Dak Prescott on Zack Martin: Pay the man

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin missed his second training camp practice, prompting teammates to call for his return. Only one thing will bring Martin to Oxnard.

“Pay the man,” quarterback Dak Prescott said simply when asked about Martin’s absence.

Martin, 32, is underpaid with seven guards making more in annual average than his $14 million per year. He has eight Pro Bowl apperances and six times has earned All-Pro honors and is due to make $13.5 million this season and $13 million next season.

Martin recently earned a 99 rating by Madden, a first for a guard since Larry Allen in 2003.

It is unclear where the sides are in talks to work out a solution. Martin already has $150,000 in fines — $50,000 a day — that cannot be rescinded under terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“He texted us,” offensive lineman Tyler Smith said, via Nick Harris of the team website. “We’re still in full support of him. He was just like, ‘Set the tone. I’ll be there soon.’”