 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Santiago E-Prix
Katherine Legge returns to Xfinity at Road America with multiple guest drivers
Judge_USA.jpg
Aaron Judge is back in New York and could come off injured list Friday at Baltimore
nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani. He celebrates with a 1-hitter, 2 homers

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_230727.jpg
Galaxy Brains: ‘No restrictions’ for Purdy at camp
nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Santiago E-Prix
Katherine Legge returns to Xfinity at Road America with multiple guest drivers
Judge_USA.jpg
Aaron Judge is back in New York and could come off injured list Friday at Baltimore
nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani. He celebrates with a 1-hitter, 2 homers

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_230727.jpg
Galaxy Brains: ‘No restrictions’ for Purdy at camp
nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott on Zack Martin: Pay the man

  
Published July 27, 2023 07:29 PM

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin missed his second training camp practice, prompting teammates to call for his return. Only one thing will bring Martin to Oxnard.

“Pay the man,” quarterback Dak Prescott said simply when asked about Martin’s absence.

Martin, 32, is underpaid with seven guards making more in annual average than his $14 million per year. He has eight Pro Bowl apperances and six times has earned All-Pro honors and is due to make $13.5 million this season and $13 million next season.

Martin recently earned a 99 rating by Madden, a first for a guard since Larry Allen in 2003.

It is unclear where the sides are in talks to work out a solution. Martin already has $150,000 in fines — $50,000 a day — that cannot be rescinded under terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

He texted us,” offensive lineman Tyler Smith said, via Nick Harris of the team website. “We’re still in full support of him. He was just like, ‘Set the tone. I’ll be there soon.’”