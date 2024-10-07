Dak Prescott: Persistence and resilience got us a win on Sunday night

Mother Nature delayed Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh and the Cowboys made life more difficult for themselves by turning the ball over three times, but none of the obstacles in the team’s way proved to be insurmountable.

Dak Prescott shrugged off his three giveaways and threw a touchdown to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert with 20 seconds left in the game to push the Cowboys to a 20-17 road win. The score came on a fourth down and it came two plays after Prescott jumped on a fumble by running back Rico Dowdle to keep the Cowboys’ hopes alive.

After the game, Prescott said “that’s the reason why” teams stress following the ball and that the game-winning play was a product of the team’s unwillingness to say die.

“Luckily, we had the fourth down and it was special to get it back to Tolbert,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “He did a great job of coming across the field and getting open, and the offensive line did a great job on that play of allowing me to stay in the pocket. It’s persistence and resilience. The team just really showed it there, on that drive.”

It was a long and challenging Sunday night for both teams, but the Cowboys were able to come out of it smiling and it’s hard for a team that was shorthanded by injuries on defense to ask for anything more.