Dak Prescott plans to start offseason work with no restrictions

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott checked one box in his recovery from a torn hamstring on Tuesday and he talked about when he hopes to reach other milestones as well.

Prescott drove a car for the first time since having season-ending surgery last month, which he called one of the “small victories” to celebrate on the way back to playing football again. Prescott said that the timing of the surgery and the pace of his rehab have him targeting the start of offseason work as the point to be ready to go without any limitations.

“My plan is to start OTAs and start the offseason no restrictions, full go,” Prescott said, via Garrett Podell of CBSSports.com. “That’s part in getting this jump on this surgery that we thought was inevitable anyways. At that point, just doing everything I can to be the best quarterback and leader of this team to help this team come in next year with the best outfit that we can.”

Prescott also said Tuesday that he hopes Mike McCarthy will still be coaching the team when he is ready to return to a full workload. That remains to be seen, but, one way or another, Prescott is planning to be good to go in the spring.