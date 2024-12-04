 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflbusinessv3_241203.jpg
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflbusinessv3_241203.jpg
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott plans to start offseason work with no restrictions

  
Published December 4, 2024 06:29 AM

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott checked one box in his recovery from a torn hamstring on Tuesday and he talked about when he hopes to reach other milestones as well.

Prescott drove a car for the first time since having season-ending surgery last month, which he called one of the “small victories” to celebrate on the way back to playing football again. Prescott said that the timing of the surgery and the pace of his rehab have him targeting the start of offseason work as the point to be ready to go without any limitations.

“My plan is to start OTAs and start the offseason no restrictions, full go,” Prescott said, via Garrett Podell of CBSSports.com. “That’s part in getting this jump on this surgery that we thought was inevitable anyways. At that point, just doing everything I can to be the best quarterback and leader of this team to help this team come in next year with the best outfit that we can.”

Prescott also said Tuesday that he hopes Mike McCarthy will still be coaching the team when he is ready to return to a full workload. That remains to be seen, but, one way or another, Prescott is planning to be good to go in the spring.