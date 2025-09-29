Dak Prescott says he can’t fault Cowboys’ defense, wishes offense had scored a TD

When two teams tie with a score like 40-40, as the Cowboys and Packers did on Sunday night, it’s much easier to find fault with the defenses than the offenses. But Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said after the game he was looking mostly at his own failure to get into the end zone in overtime.

The Cowboys’ offense had a good first possession in overtime but ultimately had to settle for a 22-yard field goal, and Prescott said he wishes he had scored a touchdown, rather than giving the Packers the opportunity to drive into range for their game-tying field goal, which they lined up for with one second left on the clock.

“I believe in my defense,” Prescott said. “This game, yeah I can be mad about the one second on the clock, I can be mad that they drove the ball, but at the end of the day I’m pissed that we didn’t score in the red zone. We had an opportunity to score in the red zone. . . . Not for one second am I looking at the defense. I’m a guy that looks inward first, looks at what we need to do and what I need to do to help this team, and if we score in the red zone or start faster, who knows if we’re in this position.”

Prescott said he considers the tie disappointing because he knows the Cowboys had opportunities to win it. And when he thinks about missed opportunities, he’s thinking about the offense.