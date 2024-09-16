Dak Prescott: We have to reset and respond

The Cowboys’ home opener on Sunday looked a lot like their final home game of the 2023 season.

Green Bay ran for more than four yards a carry and scored on six of their first seven possessions to knock the Cowboys out of the playoffs and the Saints were even more effective on Sunday. They ran for nearly five yards a pop and scored on their first six possessions of a 44-19 win.

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw multiple interceptions in each loss to extend the comparisons, but was more interested in referencing the team’s Week One win over the Browns and how the team has to avoid getting too high or too low about a given result.

“I mean I talked about how much meat we left on the bone offensively, and that’s simply why you can’t listen to other people’s opinions and then read what you guys write, respectfully,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “I mean, yeah, y’all may have put this team on a high more than we should have been, and now we just simply got to reset. We’ve got to respond. We’re not going undefeated, haven’t been done in 50 years. Woo. Surprise. So it’s about getting back to it and finding a way to respond to put the best team on the field next week.”

Their chance to respond will come against an 0-2 Ravens team that will be throwing everything on the table to get a win, so the Cowboys will need to be sharper than they’ve been in their last two home outings.