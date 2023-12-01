Dallas Goedert doubtful for Week 13, Fletcher Cox questionable

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert told reporters he’s hoping to play in Sunday’s game against the 49ers. But at this point, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen.

Philadelphia has listed Goedert as doubtful for the contest.

Goedert (forearm) returned to practice on Friday on a limited basis.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (groin) is one of two players Philadelphia listed as questionable. Cox did not practice all week.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra (ankle) is also questionable. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was limited on Friday.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring) and safety Justin Evans (knee) are both out.

Though receiver A.J. Brown (thigh) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, he was full on Friday and has no game status.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis (hamstring), offensive tackle Lane Johnson (groin), receiver Julio Jones (knee), receiver DeVonta Smith (knee), running back D’Andre Swift (ankle), and defensive tackle Milton Williams (concussion) are also set to play against the 49ers.