Dallas Goedert, Jordan Mailata out of practice Wednesday

The Eagles practiced without a pair of offensive starters on Wednesday.

Tight end Dallas Goedert and left tackle Jordan Mailata were both out of practice because of hamstring injuries. Goedert was limited to three snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Browns and Mailata played 49 of the team’s 62 offensive snaps.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this week that Mailata will miss time and reports have indicated Goedert is also going to miss game action.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) was the only other Eagles player to miss practice.

Linebacker Oren Burks (groin), linebacker Jalyx Hunt (ankle), and cornerback Darius Slay were the team’s limited participants in practice. Safety Sydney Brown (knee), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen), and wide receiver Ainias Smith (ankle) were all listed as full participants.