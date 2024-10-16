 Skip navigation
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Dallas Goedert, Jordan Mailata out of practice Wednesday

  
Published October 16, 2024 05:34 PM

The Eagles practiced without a pair of offensive starters on Wednesday.

Tight end Dallas Goedert and left tackle Jordan Mailata were both out of practice because of hamstring injuries. Goedert was limited to three snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Browns and Mailata played 49 of the team’s 62 offensive snaps.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this week that Mailata will miss time and reports have indicated Goedert is also going to miss game action.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) was the only other Eagles player to miss practice.

Linebacker Oren Burks (groin), linebacker Jalyx Hunt (ankle), and cornerback Darius Slay were the team’s limited participants in practice. Safety Sydney Brown (knee), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen), and wide receiver Ainias Smith (ankle) were all listed as full participants.