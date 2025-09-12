Dallas Goedert out for Eagles, Tanner McKee is questionable

Tight end Dallas Goedert’s chances of playing against the Chiefs this week never looked good and the Eagles snuffed them out on Friday.

Goedert missed practice for the third straight day with a knee injury and ruled Goedert out for their trip to Kansas City. Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson are the other tight ends on the active roster and the Eagles could call E.J. Jenkins or Cameron Latu up from the practice squad.

The news was better for backup quarterback Tanner McKee. McKee took part in practice on a limited basis for the first time since hurting his right thumb and he is listed as questionable. Sam Howell served as the No. 2 quarterback behind Jalen Hurts in the season opener.

Running back Will Shipley (oblique) and offensive tackle Cameron Williams (shoulder) did not practice on Friday and they’ve been ruled out along with Goedert.