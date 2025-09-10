 Skip navigation
Dallas Goedert out of practice for Eagles

  
Published September 10, 2025 07:20 PM

Tight end Dallas Goedert missed the Eagles’ first practice of Week 2.

Goedert was one of three players who sat out the first on-field work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Goedert is listed with a knee injury.

Running back Will Shipley (oblique) and quarterback Tanner McKee (thumb) also missed practice. Shipley was injured in last week’s opener against the Cowboys and McKee was inactive for the game.

The Eagles traded for running back Tank Bigsby this week and he could have an offensive role whether or not Shipley is able to go this weekend.

Left guard Landon Dickerson (back) and linebacker Jalyx Hunt (hip) were listed as limited participants in practice.