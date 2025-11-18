Dalton Kincaid, Curtis Samuel won’t practice on Tuesday

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid did not play in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers and it looks like he’s on track to miss Thursday’s game against the Texans as well.

Kincaid is dealing with a hamstring injury and he was listed as out of Monday’s walkthrough practice. In a Tuesday press conference, head coach Sean McDermott said that Kincaid will miss the team’s second walkthrough of the week.

Wide receivers Curtis Samuel (elbow, neck) and Mecole Hardman (calf) will also remain out of practice. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir was out on Monday for personal reasons, but was not included on the list of players expected to be out on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) is the only defensive player that is expected to miss the session. McDermott said he expected to have the same players in the limited category as the Bills had on Monday and a full injury report will be released later in the day.