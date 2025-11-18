 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dalton Kincaid, Curtis Samuel won’t practice on Tuesday

  
Published November 18, 2025 01:15 PM

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid did not play in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers and it looks like he’s on track to miss Thursday’s game against the Texans as well.

Kincaid is dealing with a hamstring injury and he was listed as out of Monday’s walkthrough practice. In a Tuesday press conference, head coach Sean McDermott said that Kincaid will miss the team’s second walkthrough of the week.

Wide receivers Curtis Samuel (elbow, neck) and Mecole Hardman (calf) will also remain out of practice. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir was out on Monday for personal reasons, but was not included on the list of players expected to be out on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) is the only defensive player that is expected to miss the session. McDermott said he expected to have the same players in the limited category as the Bills had on Monday and a full injury report will be released later in the day.