Dalton Kincaid, four WRs on Bills’ estimated injury report

The Bills have a lengthy injury report on Monday, a day after beating the Buccaneers 44-32.

They did not practice, holding only a walk-through, but list 16 players on their report.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, remained listed as a non-participant. He has 29 catches for 448 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Wide receivers Khalil Shakir (personal), Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) and Mecole Hardman (calf) also missed the walk-through. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) was the other player listed as DNP.

Cornerback Christian Benford (groin), linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), defensive end Joey Bosa (wrist), cornerback Taron Johnson (groin), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (rest), center Connor McGovern (ankle), wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (wrist), safety Jordan Poyer (rest) and linebacker Dorian Williams (groin) were estimated as limited.